ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,386. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

