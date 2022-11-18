Alliance Global Partners Cuts SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target to $8.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

