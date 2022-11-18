Alliance Global Partners Cuts SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target to $8.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
