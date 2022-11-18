Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ AHPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -2.61.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.
Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
