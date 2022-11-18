Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AHPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -2.61.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

