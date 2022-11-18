Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Peter Coleman Purchases 15,971 Shares

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Peter Coleman acquired 15,971 shares of Allkem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.71 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,920.38 ($168,402.94).
Allkem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.
Allkem Company Profile
Further Reading
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.