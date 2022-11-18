Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Peter Coleman Purchases 15,971 Shares

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKEGet Rating) insider Peter Coleman acquired 15,971 shares of Allkem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.71 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,920.38 ($168,402.94).

Allkem Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Allkem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.