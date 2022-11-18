Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,917. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.