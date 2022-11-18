Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,917. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

