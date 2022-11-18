Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 10,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

