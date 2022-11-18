Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,134,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

