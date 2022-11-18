Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.58. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,387. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

