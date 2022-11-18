Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Celanese makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 13,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,742. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.