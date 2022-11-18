Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,361. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

