Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,207,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.18. 8,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,138. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average of $400.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

