Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE:MRO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 282,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,501,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

