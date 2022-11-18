Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $958,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 85,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

