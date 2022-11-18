Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Halliburton accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 305,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,389,443. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

