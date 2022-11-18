Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

