Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $87.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $87.94 million.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.01618301 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013029 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00048205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.01713096 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

