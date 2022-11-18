Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,939.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 740,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,642,696. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

