Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 106,682 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Down 4.6 %

CFLT stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,775 shares of company stock worth $7,632,999 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

