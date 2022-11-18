Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

