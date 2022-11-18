Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 144.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 15.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 43.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 88.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,352,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,808. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

