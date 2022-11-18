Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 144.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 15.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 43.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 88.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.
Roblox Stock Down 5.5 %
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,352,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,808. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.