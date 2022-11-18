Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,245 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 93,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

