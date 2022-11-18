Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 33,545 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Lion Electric worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Electric Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

