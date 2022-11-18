Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,861 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fluence Energy worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.02 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

