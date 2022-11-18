Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,321,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $47,872,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,174,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.