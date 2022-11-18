Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

