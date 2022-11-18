Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of National HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NHC opened at $60.88 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $934.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

