ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Down 2.2%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.46. 21,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 66,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.