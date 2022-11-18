Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Shares Down 1.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

