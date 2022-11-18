Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stake Lifted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.9% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 27,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

