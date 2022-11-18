Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$21.75 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.53. 21,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$236.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

