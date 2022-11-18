Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.82-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.2 %

AMED opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $180.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

