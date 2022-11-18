American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $90.73. 17,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

