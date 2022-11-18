American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,176,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 125,656 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.