American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of American Express worth $293,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.