American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,751. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

