American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
AMNB stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
