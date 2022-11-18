American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.