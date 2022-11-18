American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.47.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

