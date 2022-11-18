American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.47.
AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
American Tower Stock Down 1.3 %
American Tower stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Stories
