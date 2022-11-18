Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Gerard P. Smyth Sells 4,129 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.57 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

