Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AMRX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

