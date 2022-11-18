Amp Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $133.32 million and $1.67 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amp has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002683 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00570407 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.84 or 0.29711566 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
