Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $161.85. 3,719,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,401. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

