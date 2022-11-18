Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price at $103.28

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

