Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $121.50

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $108.34 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

