Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $199.70

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $175.74 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

