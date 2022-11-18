Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

11/16/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $247.00.

11/15/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $270.00.

11/4/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $266.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2022 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

