Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 42.22% 9.10% 3.03% Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assured Guaranty and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $848.00 million 4.26 $389.00 million $4.16 14.47 Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.38 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.09

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assured Guaranty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Ambac Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, it is involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. Additionally, the company offers specialty insurance and reinsurance that include life and aircraft residual value insurance transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations, and opportunity and liquid strategy funds. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

