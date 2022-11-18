Analyzing DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -14.51% -14.94% -10.63% OptimizeRx -16.62% -6.68% -6.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 4.66 -$468.00 million ($2.42) -24.26 OptimizeRx $61.29 million 6.03 $380,000.00 ($0.58) -37.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 9 13 1 2.65 OptimizeRx 0 1 4 0 2.80

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $109.30, suggesting a potential upside of 86.20%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $44.71, suggesting a potential upside of 107.68%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than DoorDash.

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats DoorDash on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

