Andrew J. Gessow Buys 10,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 945,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,776. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 22,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 147,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

