Andrew J. Gessow Buys 10,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Quotient Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 945,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,776. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88.
QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
