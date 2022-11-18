Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 1.3%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.32). 312,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 61,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.34).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.95 million and a PE ratio of 584.21.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Further Reading

