Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($38.78) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($40.22).

Anglo American Stock Up 0.7 %

AAL stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,164 ($37.18). The company had a trading volume of 867,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,027.59. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($58.72).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.81) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,949.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.