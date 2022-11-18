Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,165 ($37.19) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($38.78) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 3,400 ($39.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.24) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($40.22).

AAL stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,164 ($37.18). The company had a trading volume of 867,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,027.59. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($58.72).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($30.81) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,949.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

